EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-million Pound ECare® Contract by Spirit Energy

ABERDEEN, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EthosEnergy has been awarded a multi-million pound asset management ECare® contract by Spirit Energy for the support of its onshore site in Barrow-in-Furness, UK and the associated offshore production platform.

The contract is for the management of onshore and offshore RB211 compressor trains and TB5000 power generation units offshore. Additionally, the scope includes the integration of a maintenance management team to deliver site services and preventive maintenance with the objective of improving and maintaining high equipment availability, and improving the overall integrity of the rotating machinery.

Steve Newton, Operations Manager at Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Hub, said, “ Like many other maturing assets in the North Sea, Morecambe has to be carefully managed to make sure it performs at its best. The safety of our teams and the operational integrity of the asset are our top priority, and so a deliberate and strategic approach to maintenance will help us achieve our operational objectives, as well as delivering great results for the business.”

Mark Dobler, CEO of EthosEnergy said, “ Spirit Energy recognised our fresh and proactive approach to problem solving and implementing solutions.

“ With this contract we aim to partner with them to continue the availability improvements achieved so far and to contribute to the overall sustainability of the assets in the future.”

Following the successful delivery of a short-term contract in 2018/19, EthosEnergy’s ECare® contract model will now be extended across multiple power generation and compression assets for a further three years, with the potential extension of services for a total of six years.

Notes to Editor

EthosEnergy is a leading independent service provider of rotating equipment services and solutions to the power, oil & gas and industrial markets. Globally, these services include power plant engineering, procurement and construction; facility operations & maintenance; design, manufacture and application of engineered components, upgrades and re-rates; repair, overhaul and optimization of gas and steam turbines, generators, pumps, compressors and other high-speed rotating equipment. www.ethosenergygroup.com

ECare® is a tailored, customer focused and flexible contracting model intended to align and contribute to the successful delivery of customers business objectives. Under the ECare® structure, EthosEnergy is able to deliver tangible results by leveraging our unique breadth of capability and depth of knowledge.