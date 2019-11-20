HDR InfiniBand Selected by Meteo France to Accelerate Two New Large Scale Supercomputers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUPERCOMPUTING CONFERENCE – Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that HDR InfiniBand has been selected by Meteo France to accelerate two new large-scale supercomputers, based on Atos’s latest BullSequana XH2000 technology. HDR InfiniBand ConnectX®-6 adapters, Mellanox Quantum™ switches and LinkX cables and transceivers will interconnect nearly 5000 Atos BullSequana server blades and NetApp storage platforms, delivering high throughput and extremely low latency connectivity. Meteo France is the French national meteorological service, providing weather forecasting services for many companies including transport, agriculture, energy and others, as well as to a large number of media channels and world-wide sporting and cultural events.

“We have been using InfiniBand for many years to connect our supercomputing platforms in the most efficient and scalable way, enabling us to conduct high performance weather research and forecasting simulations,” said Alain Beuraud, HPC project manager at Meteo France. “We are excited to leverage the HDR InfiniBand technology advantages, its In-Network Computing acceleration engines, extremely low latency, and advanced routing capabilities to empower our next supercomputing platforms. We look forward to continuing work with Mellanox, and to delivering leading weather services to our customers in France and world-wide.”

“The performance advantages of HDR InfiniBand and the standard guarantee of backward- and forward-compatibility ensure leading performance and scalability for compute and data intensive applications, and enable our users to protect their data center investments,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “We are proud to collaborate with Atos and Meteo France to build the new supercomputing platforms.”

The two new supercomputers will offer a 5.6 times compute power speedup, compared to Meteo France’s existing platforms. The BullSequana XH2000 is a highly energy-efficient platform utilizing its patented water-cooled DLC (Direct Liquid Cooling) solution, which minimizes global energy consumption by using warm water up to 40°C.

