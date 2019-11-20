Skyline Champion Corporation and URBANEER, Inc. to Co-Develop New Line of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

TROY, Mich. & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Champion Home Builders, a Subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation, and URBANEER announced they had entered into a development agreement to co-brand a new line of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The new lineup will be branded URBANEER by Genesis and the first design, The URBANEER 510, will be unveiled at the International Builders Show this January in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The agreement also grants Skyline Champion access to interior components designed by URBANEER for use in the new co-developed ADU line and its non-co-branded modular and manufactured homes. Two of these components — a moveable wall with wireless power that allows for reconfiguring of the ADU’s spaces and a fold-down wall bed — have been integrated into the design of The URBANEER 510.

“Innovation is key to our success, so we're thrilled to collaborate with housing visionaries like URBANEER and bring their expertise in designing small living spaces to our customers,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “Combating the affordable housing crisis requires multiple viable solutions. Skyline Champion believes placing ADUs in America's backyards is one powerful, practical and cost-effective step in the right direction.”

In addition to the design and building of the co-developed ADU line, both companies agreed to jointly market ADUs across the 48 states.

“The partnership between URBANEER and Skyline Champion creates a powerful team focused on solutions for housing attainability. We see our co-branded compact homes providing more options for consumers who seek to live in locations and at price points they desire,” said Bruce Thompson, URBANEER Co-Founder and CEO.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) was formed in June of 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC. The combined company employs approximately 7,000 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With more than 65 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Genesis Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

About URBANEER

URBANEER transforms the way homes are designed, built, and managed. The company’s suite of intelligent homes and patented interior components leverage innovation and technology to create multifunctional spaces that offer maximum flexibility and efficiency of use. URBANEER partners with home building platforms to bring compact, configurable and connected homes to consumers.

URBANEER is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The area is home to the top three global manufacturers for office furniture, top tier global automotive suppliers, global appliance manufacturers, plus offers leadership in the healthcare and information technology industries worldwide.

For more information visit our website at www.urbaneerspaces.com.

