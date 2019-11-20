Modernizing Medicine to Host Annual MOMENTUM 2019 Users Conference 

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specialty-specific health information technology leader, Modernizing Medicine, will host its annual users conference, MOMENTUM, from November 22-24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Over 1,000 physicians and their staff, vendors and the team from Modernizing Medicine will come together to collaborate, learn and innovate at the conference.

The company’s sixth annual customer event provides a weekend filled with networking opportunities and customer-led conversations. Additionally, presentations and training workshops will focus on topics aimed to address upcoming industry changes and take a holistic approach to running all aspects of a medical practice. Many of the training sessions and presentation topics resulted from attendee feedback from MOMENTUM 2018.

“We continue to focus on our customers’ experiences by enhancing technology and adapting to the ever-changing healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Michael Sherling, co-founder and chief medical and strategy officer at Modernizing Medicine. “We have an excellent lineup of speakers and sessions that will help equip customers with power user tips for saving time and needed support to better enable their practices to flourish in the coming years.”

To help attendees create a conference experience focused on solving their unique challenges, conference sessions have been broken into specific categories called MOMENTUM Builders. By focusing on one or two of these Builders, conference goers can take away specific action items to help build momentum in their practices for the next year and beyond.

In focusing on the future of both Modernizing Medicine’s products and healthcare, attendees can partake in an interactive DesignLab and collaborate with the company’s user experience (UX) team to help influence upcoming product features. Additionally, the Practice of the Future exhibit will provide a peek into the future of specialty medicine, displaying technologies that may one day shape the future of care.

MOMENTUM 2019 will also incorporate Community Roundtables as a continued effort to promote collaboration and best practices from peers and Modernizing Medicine leaders. These interactive sessions will focus on improving efficiency with Modernizing Medicine’s all-in-one, specialty-specific electronic health records (EHR) system, EMA®; its leading gastroenterology EHR system, gGastro®, as well as its Practice Management (PM) and gastroenterology PM, gPM, software.

The company thanks Platinum Sponsor TriZetto Provider Solutions (TPS), a Cognizant company, for their support. Trusted by more than 340,000 providers, TPS provides world-class information technology solutions to make better healthcare happen.

Customers attending MOMENTUM 2019 can learn more by watching this video from last year's conference, and can view the full agenda including the speakers on the MOMENTUM site here.

About Modernizing Medicine

Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine's data-driven, touch- and cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers.