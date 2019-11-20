Conga Connects Contract Lifecycle Management with Manufacturing Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conga, a leader in Digital Document Transformation (DDX), today announced contract lifecycle management that can be integrated in Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud.

Announced at Dreamforce® 2019, Conga is providing contract and document generation capability for Manufacturing Cloud to facilitate and accelerate the sales process for manufacturing companies. This new capability builds on Conga’s success in the manufacturing industry, and is available on AppExchange here. Conga serves customers including Honeywell, Qualcomm, Medtronic, BioTek Instruments, Abiomed, In-Situ and more.

“The manufacturing industry has realized the question isn’t when to digitally transform, but rather, where to start,” said Matthew Schiltz, Chief Executive Officer of Conga. “By connecting DDX technology with Manufacturing Cloud, Conga and Salesforce are helping manufacturers digitally transform their sales processes and providing them with a greater visibility and understanding of their contractual commitments and performance against those commitments.”

With a single click on the Sales Agreement object in the Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, users will easily generate contracts based on the commitments made and track them in real-time against their production forecast.

“As part of the Conga Digital Document Transformation Suite, Conga Contracts for the Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud is a welcome addition to AppExchange as it brings together and simplifies the contracting process and the sales agreement performance tracking process to speed sales cycles and ensure contract commitment visibility and compliance," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "This solution is another example of how our AppExchange partners enrich and expand our Salesforce offerings to drive customer success.”

Conga is a Groundbreaker sponsor at Dreamforce 2019, and will be located at booth #812 in the Dreamforce Campground. Attendees can meet with Conga team members to learn more about this new partnership, as well as the key capabilities of Conga’s Digital Document Transformation Suite.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange Manufacturing Cloud, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Conga

Conga is the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation (DDX). The Conga Digital Document Transformation Suite, which includes Conga Composer®, Conga Collaborate®, Conga Contracts™, Conga Grid®, Conga Sign® and Conga Orchestrate®, drives segment-leading ROI by simplifying and automating intelligent data, documents, contracts, signing and reporting. From document collaboration and creation, through contract management and negotiation, to agreement and eSignature, the Conga Suite has set the standard for automating business productivity. Conga is Digital Document Transformation®.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations across North America, in the UK, Europe and in Australia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.