Heartland Farm Mutual Insurance Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With EY iNexus Cloud Delivery

WATERLOO, Ontario & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heartland Farm Mutual, Inc., an Ontario-based mutual insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Heartland Farm Mutual has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products to modernize its infrastructure and transform the way it does business. The company will be deploying the products in an EY iNexus private cloud, with implementation, ongoing services, and support provided by EY, a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting Premier member. Heartland Farm Mutual plans to implement all of the products simultaneously across all lines of business in Ontario.

Heartland Farm Mutual selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, Guidewire Client Data Management™, Guidewire Rating Management™, and Guidewire Reinsurance Management™ as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, claims, billing, client data, rating, and reinsurance management. The company also selected the Guidewire Digital™ applications Guidewire ProducerEngage™ and Guidewire VendorEngage™ to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its agents, brokers, and vendors. In addition, Heartland Farm Mutual selected Guidewire DataHub™ and Guidewire InfoCenter™ as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems.

“We selected Guidewire to help us accelerate our business growth,” said Jim Sulston, vice president, Broker Management, Marketing, and Analytics, Heartland Farm Mutual. “InsuranceSuite will help us streamline workflows and automate manual processes, freeing up our underwriters and claims staff to focus on serving our customers. The Guidewire Digital applications will enable us to continue to optimize our engagement with brokers and agents to ensure we continue to deliver superior customer service.”

“Many startups and small-to-medium sized insurance companies face unique challenges to transform their core systems. The scalability, security, and ability to manage disaster recovery and business continuity through a cloud environment creates significant economies of scale that appeal to many organizations this size,” said Neil Pengelly, insurance technology advisory leader, EY Canada. “EY’s cloud-based and managed service solution, built around InsuranceSuite software – with pre-configured capabilities for the Canadian insurance market, including broker channel features – helps companies to achieve a successful implementation project. We look forward to supporting Heartland Farm Mutual along that transformation journey.”

“We are pleased to welcome Heartland Farm Mutual to the Guidewire customer community,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We look forward to helping the company leverage InsurancePlatform and a flexible partner deployment model to continue its mission of taking care of the insurance needs of its policyholders with InsurancePlatform.”

About Heartland Farm Mutual

Heartland Farm Mutual offers farm, home, automobile and commercial insurance across Ontario through brokers and agents. It is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance in the province, consistent with its roots in rural Ontario through its predecessor companies dating back to the 1870s. Heartland has offices in Waterloo and Thamesford, Ontario. More information is available at www.heartlandfarmmutual.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

