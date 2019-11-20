Tulkoff Food Products Adopts ReposiTrak for Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in solutions for stock replenishment, compliance, sourcing, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces that Tulkoff Food Products has adopted the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution for more effective collection of compliance and regulatory documents.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., Tulkoff Foods manufactures condiments, dressings, specialty sauces, and ingredients for food service, retail, and industrial use. The food manufacturer works with more than 300 suppliers in supporting plants in Baltimore and Pittsburg, Calif.

The 80-year-old, fourth-generation family company made its first product, ground horseradish, in the 1930s. Today, the company produces prepared garlic, pureed ginger, seafood sauces, flavored mayonnaise products, aiolis, Asian and other ethnic profiles. Tulkoff Foods also offers flavor libraries for private label in the foodservice and retail industry, as well as ingredients for other manufacturers. Besides manufacturing its own products, it co-packs for regional, national, and international brands of sauces and condiments.

Tulkoff Foods was first introduced to ReposiTrak’s compliance management system when, as a supplier, it submitted compliance documents to some of its retail customers. Based on that experience, the food manufacturer decided to adopt the ReposiTrak system for use with its own suppliers in adhering to Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements as well its own food safety and quality protocols. “ReposiTrak will expand the ease of gathering required documents,” said Kingsley Garrett, quality systems manager and Safe Quality Foods (SQF) practitioner. “And because ReposiTrak is a great resource, we anticipate it will complement what we do to achieve our food safety and quality goals and enhance them.”

The Compliance & Risk Management suite deployed by Tulkoff includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 90,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management program.

“By automating the compliance process with state-of-the art technology, ReposiTrak will assist Tulkoff Foods in the effective collection of legal documents, certificates, and audits,“ said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Because our system combines technology with people, our customer success team will reach out to suppliers on behalf of Tulkoff to ensure complete document compliance.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Tulkoff Food Products

Tulkoff Food Products, based in Baltimore, Md. is a family-owned food manufacturer and co-packer of condiments, specialty sauces, and ingredients. Its customers include restaurant chains and other producers of regional, national, and international brands of sauces and condiments for foodservice, consumer packaged goods, and ingredient needs. More information at www.tulkoff.com.