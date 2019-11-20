Morgan Stanley Expands Partnership with Safe Horizon Through New Grant Supporting the Streetwork Project

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) today announced a $1,000,000 grant to Safe Horizon, a victim assistance non-profit that provides advocacy and support to victims who have experienced crimes or abuse including domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking. In addition, the organization is New York City’s leading provider of emergency services and supportive care for homeless youth. Safe Horizon supports more than 250,000 individuals affected by these issues each year.

The new grant will secure necessary funding for Safe Horizon’s Streetwork Project, its critical but underfunded program dedicated to assisting thousands of young people up to age 25 who are homeless, runaways or street-involved, offering a comprehensive continuum of care to help them stabilize and work toward long-term safety.

Streetwork Project offers young people in crisis – many of them in the LGBTQ community – safety and resources each day and night of the year, providing direct, easy access to a range of services designed to promote immediate safety and increase long-term self-sufficiency. Last year, Streetwork Project’s outreach teams provided emergency care to street-involved youth through over 11,000 contacts. Through this new grant, Morgan Stanley will help Streetwork Project continue to engage young people through outreach, drop-in and shelter-based services in the coming years ahead. Streetwork Project connects young people with intensive support to meet the following objectives:

Provide nutritious, freshly cooked meals through their kitchens and pantries

Empower youth struggling with persistent trauma symptoms to increase their coping skills

Enroll clients in Medicaid to access health care

Enroll young people in SNAP benefits to access healthy foods in markets

Place young people in their own apartments through transitional and supportive housing

“Safe Horizon has a critically important mission: to provide victims of abuse with the necessary support to help them heal and to empower them to build their lives,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “Safe Horizon’s efforts are essential to supporting this community and allowing these vulnerable youth to lead healthy and successful lives.”

In addition to the new Streetwork Project funding, Morgan Stanley’s grant will also support Safe Horizon’s Child Advocacy Centers (CACs).

Without adequate support and early intervention, the trauma from abuse or violence can result in lifelong challenges. Safe Horizon’s CACs ensure that every child victim of sexual or severe physical abuse receives a professional and coordinated investigation and response from a multidisciplinary team of experts.

“The generous support of Morgan Stanley enables us to continue providing necessary resources that ensure youth affected by homelessness, abuse and violence are offered a safe place for healing and rebuilding,” said Ariel Zwang, CEO at Safe Horizon. “Their investment in our programs and services truly shows the commitment of Morgan Stanley to empower youth for a better future.”

The Firm has funded the CAC annually since 2012, providing more than $500,000 in support already. Beyond financial support, Morgan Stanley employees have been active with Safe Horizon volunteering and providing pro bono support for the past seven years.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About Safe Horizon

Established in 1978, Safe Horizon is the largest non-profit victim services agency in the United States. It touches the lives of more than 250,000 children, adults, and families affected by crime and abuse throughout New York City each year. Safe Horizon envisions a society free of family and community violence, leading the way by empowering victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking to move from crisis to confidence. Safe Horizon’s mission is to provide support, prevent violence and promote justice for victims of crime and abuse, their families and communities. For more information please visit safehorizon.org.