Stephens Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of LPGA Golfer Maria Fassi

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stephens, an independent financial services firm, announced today its multi-year sponsorship of LPGA Tour member Maria Fassi. As part of the agreement, the Stephens logo will appear on the left collar of Fassi’s golf shirt during tournament play through 2022.

With an impressive amateur career, Fassi turned professional in May 2019 after graduating from the University of Arkansas. As a collegiate athlete, she won the 2019 NCAA Individual National Championship and the 2019 SEC Individual Championship. In addition, Fassi was named the 2019 SEC Female Athlete of the Year, the 2019 and 2018 SEC Women’s Golf Player of the Year, the 2019 Ping WGCA Player of the Year and was a WGCA First-Team All-American in 2019 and 2018. Fassi was also the recipient of the ANNIKA Award in 2019 and 2018 and the 2019 Honda Sport Award for Golf. In 2017-2018 she won a University of Arkansas program-record of seven victories. Earlier this year, Fassi placed second at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“It is an exciting time in golf as there is so much emerging talent, which is certainly exemplified in the LPGA,” said Warren Stephens, Chairman, President and CEO of Stephens. “As a player who represents the best of the sport, we are thrilled to have Maria as our newest brand ambassador. We know that she will bring the highest level of professionalism, passion, and, most importantly to us at Stephens, sportsmanship to each round she plays. We look forward to being a part of her professional career.”

“It’s been a goal of mine since my childhood to play collegiate golf and a dream to one day compete with the world’s best on the LPGA Tour,” said Fassi. “The University of Arkansas was a springboard to accomplishing many of my goals on and off the course, now and in the future. Stephens has been very supportive of many professional golfers that hail from the University of Arkansas and I’m honored, and also very excited, to have partnered with them as one of their global brand ambassadors. Stephens is everything I look for in a new sponsor as we share many goals and values. Golf is a game of integrity and trust, key components to Stephens’ business philosophy. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Fassi joins fellow professional golfers Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth, Gaby López and Stacy Lewis, all University of Arkansas alumni, as Stephens’ brand ambassadors.

About Stephens Inc.

Stephens Inc. is an independent financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Since its inception in 1933, privately held Stephens Inc. has served a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

Member NYSE, SIPC