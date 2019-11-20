iCapital Network® Announces Partnership with PIMCO to Enhance Advisor Access to Alternatives

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital Network, the financial technology platform setting the industry standard for access and efficiency in alternative investing, today announced that it will create a customized technology platform for PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, that will give advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to PIMCO’s alternative strategies.

The relationship will enable financial advisors to provide a best-in-class investor experience via enhanced access to PIMCO alternative strategies. iCapital’s technology automates the subscription process, provides transparency into each step of the investing process and seamlessly integrates performance and tax reporting for alternative investments in an end-to-end platform.

“We are excited to partner with iCapital and look forward to leveraging their capabilities as we continue our efforts to democratize alternative investments for qualified investors seeking additional sources of return and diversification in their portfolios,” said Eric Mogelof, PIMCO head of US Global Wealth Management.

“The iCapital team strives to make the alternative investing process as simple for advisors as other investment transactions, and this relationship with PIMCO exemplifies that goal,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chief Executive Officer of iCapital Network. “Alternative investments have historically been difficult to implement for the wealth management community, leaving advisors and investors without access to the benefits they can provide. We are thrilled to continue to scale our services across the asset and wealth management spectrum to make streamlined access to alternatives a reality for advisors.”

About iCapital Network

iCapital Network’s mission is to power the world’s alternative investment marketplace. Its financial technology platform has transformed the way alternative investments are bought and sold through the development of tech-based solutions for advisors, their high-net-worth client base, asset managers and banks. The firm’s flagship platform offers advisors and their clients access to a curated menu of private equity and hedge funds at lower minimums with a full suite of due diligence and administrative support in a secure digital environment. Asset managers and banks leverage iCapital’s tech-enabled services to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. iCapital was recognized in the 2018 and 2019 Forbes FinTech 50 which highlights the top 50 innovative financial technology companies that are transforming finance through technology. As of September 30, 2019, iCapital services more than $42 billion in invested capital across more than 100,000 underlying accounts.

