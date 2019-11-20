Moog Announces Award of Lockheed Martin Production Contracts for F-35 Lightning II

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today that the company has been awarded contracts for the Primary Flight Control Actuation System, also known as the Electro-Hydrostatic Actuation System; the Leading Edge Flap Drive System; and the Wingfold Actuation System from Lockheed Martin on the F-35 Lightning II 5th Generation fighter.

“The F-35 will be in service for decades, and we’re committed to providing our warfighters the very best equipment,” said Ralph Elbert, Group VP Military Sector. “Moog’s unique capabilities of providing actuators, power drive electronics, control electronics and software allows us to provide unmatched value to Lockheed Martin on the F-35 aircraft.”

Lockheed Martin has put Moog under contract for the next three years of F-35 production with a contract value in excess of $400 million dollars.

“With strong government-industry partnerships and a relentless focus on cost reduction, the

F-35 enterprise has successfully reduced procurement costs of the F-35 to equal or less than 4th Generation legacy aircraft.” said Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President and General Manager of the F-35 Program Greg Ulmer. “The unit price for all three F-35 variants has been reduced, including the F-35A cost below $80 million in Lot 13, achieving the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin’s long-standing cost reduction commitment earlier than planned.”

Moog is proud to be a valued supplier of Lockheed Martin on the F-35 program and looks forward to supporting our nation’s and allies’ defense on this platform for years to come.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

