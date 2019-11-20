Carolina Biological Supply Company Brings New AP® Science Kits to Teachers at Department of Defense Education Activity Schools

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading school science supplier Carolina Biological Supply Company, announced that this fall teachers of Advanced Placement® science courses at U.S. military-run high schools integrated the latest College Board-aligned resources to teach science with Carolina AP® Kits. Carolina Investigations™ for AP® Kits are specifically designed to meet the goals of the revised AP® curriculum. Carolina’s AP Kit series are built upon overarching “Big Ideas,” which provide the themes for an enhanced laboratory experience for students, focused on inquiry-based, student-directed learning. Carolina’s exclusive distributor to the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Effective Communication Strategies, LLC, won a five-year contract to provide Carolina AP Kits, in addition to Carolina Kits | 3D™, for DoDEA’s 163 schools. The schools are in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico and overseas in more than 11 countries. The Carolina AP Kits selected by DoDEA are for three courses: AP chemistry, AP biology, and AP environmental science. The initial order was for 53 unique kits, composed of almost 7,000 units.

After conducting an extensive search for new high school instructional resources last year, DoDEA selected Carolina’s AP Kits. There were special considerations for choosing Carolina’s AP Kits -- Carolina Investigations™ for AP® Biology, Carolina Investigations™ for AP® Chemistry and Carolina Investigations™ for AP® Environmental Science -- as Advanced Placement® course materials. The organizational framework for connecting knowledge from various disciplines into science set them apart from the competition. DoDEA required instructional resources for AP courses to be aligned to the College Board standards.

“Carolina Biological is honored to support hard-working teachers of Advanced Placement science courses at DoDEA to strengthen their rigorous curriculum with our rigorous College Board-aligned resources to teach over the next five years,” said Mark Meszaros, Ph.D., Vice President and Core Products Management & Innovation, at Carolina Biological. “We are excited to provide teachers at DoDEA with powerful resources that Carolina developed closely with AP teachers to anticipate and meet their needs. Carolina Investigations for AP kits will bring inquiry into DoDEA’s school labs worldwide as they help students master AP concepts.”

Carolina AP Kits were selected by DoDEA because they use student-centered instructional resources to help students make sense of science and solve problems through hands-on work. The kits’ embedded assessments were also required to determine student progress and enable teachers to make data-informed decisions to differentiate instruction.

AP Kits Features

Carolina offers College Board-aligned AP kits in its Carolina Investigations for AP series to support teachers of high school AP courses. The three selected by DoDEA for its three-course model are Carolina Investigations for AP Biology, Carolina Investigations for AP Chemistry and Carolina Investigations for AP Environmental Science.

Each Carolina Investigations for AP kit focuses on one of the four Big Ideas of each AP topic. They offer two teaching approaches: A guided activity and an inquiry activity, allowing teachers to tailor the lab to their classroom needs. The teacher’s manuals include detailed lab preparation and procedure steps, an inquiry activity experimental design template based on the scientific method, an inquiry activity grading rubric, and Big Idea assessment questions modeled on free-response questions for each course’s AP Exam.

Kits come with lab materials for at least 30 students and a Teacher’s Manual and Student Guide. Each kit includes a digital teacher’s manual to use with interactive whiteboards, computers, or mobile devices.

Carolina Investigations for AP Biology Kits each focus on one of the four Big Ideas of AP biology. The kits are available in a series of modules, including Natural Selection and Cell Respiration. Carolina Investigations for AP Chemistry comes in modules that explore Spectrophotometric Analysis of Food Dyes and Principles of Chromatography. For information or to purchase Carolina Investigations for AP Kits, teachers and administrators can call (336) 538-6211 or visit www.carolina.com.