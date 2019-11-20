Messer adopts Aspen Technology software to help improve efficiency and margins.

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization™ software company, today announced that Messer Group GmbH, the world’s largest family-run industrial gases specialist, has purchased Aspen DMC3™ software to help improve operating efficiency and margins while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

AspenTech’s Advanced Process Control (APC) solution will support Messer’s drive towards Industry 4.0 by increasing levels of automation throughout the business.

Ernst Bode, chief operating officer of Messer Group GmbH says: “Our target is to have the most efficient processes in our industry. AspenTech’s APC solution allows us to reduce the variability of the human factor and consistently operate our units at the limits determined by the process, reliably, day in and day out. We can now collect tangible information to evaluate performance and expect real savings in energy consumption and a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions as a direct result of the solution. We have already initiated the first step of the roll out plan for additional plants in Europe.”

Aspen DMC3 was first implemented in one of Messer’s largest European plants and forms part of the company’s Industry 4.0 initiative. The software controls the multivariate, interactive nature of Messer’s process units and is able to reduce fluctuations in energy consumption. By automatically engineering variables normally changed by operators who run the unit, the process unit is optimized on a minute by minute basis. The initial pilot project exceeded all KPIs and the software was easily adopted by all employees on the site.

Matt Holland, vice president sales for Europe at Aspen Technology explains: “Process units without APC typically have a lack of consistency in process parameters. As a result, there is variability in energy usage, production yields, product specifications and production rates, resulting in lost profits. Aspen DMC3 is a clear example of digital transformation in action; it uses data from within Messer to drive measurable benefits for the business. It collects complex data which spans across the production site and maximises the efficiency of the overall system by adjusting the source of the energy.”

