GlideFast Consulting Is Teamed with Leidos on NASA NEST Contract

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlideFast Consulting is teamed with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, on their awarded NASA End-User Services and Technologies (NEST) contract. As a subcontractor, GlideFast Consulting will provide ServiceNow® implementation and managed support services.

“The GlideFast Consulting team has worked with several government agencies and we’re excited to work with Leidos in order to provide sustainable and innovative ServiceNow solutions to NASA,” said Lloyd Godson, GlideFast Consulting co-founder and managing director.

GlideFast Consulting is an Elite ServiceNow Partner that will be providing ServiceNow solutions along with a team of subject matter experts, program managers, business analysts, and developers to assist in the project.

Michael Lombardo, co-founder and managing partner added, “Our consultants, architects, and analysts are the best in the industry. We are excited to leverage their skill sets and decades of experience to deliver secure and sustainable technology solutions alongside Leidos.”

About GlideFast Consulting

GlideFast is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and consulting firm that provides tailored solutions and professional services for implementations, integrations, managed support services, application development, and training. Learn more on their website: www.glidefast.com