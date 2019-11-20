Pharicode Partners With Leidos To Receive Award For NASA NEST Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharicode teamed with Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500 science and technology leader, on their awarded NASA End-User Services and Technologies (NEST) contract to provide information technology (IT) end-user services. Under the single-award, firm-fixed priced, work will be performed at 10 NASA centers nationwide.

The $2.9 billion NASA End-User Services and Technology, or NEST, contract will be managed by the End-User Services Program Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Pharicode is also headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

“The Pharicode team has worked with a variety of government agencies and we’re thrilled to partner with Leidos to develop robust, innovative, and secure IT solutions for NASA,” says Lloyd Godson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Pharicode.

The NEST contract establishes a long-term outsourcing arrangement to provide and manage most of NASA's personal computing hardware, supporting infrastructure, agency standard software, mobile IT services, help-desk support, and other associated end-user services.

“The NEST Contract is envisioned to increase the productivity of scientists, engineers, and mission support personnel by responsively and efficiently delivering reliable, innovative and secure information technology (IT) services,” according to the request for proposals.

Under the contract, Pharicode will provide ServiceNow implementation services, Microsoft administration and infrastructure services, and managed support services. Pharicode is a Premier ServiceNow Partner and a Microsoft Gold Partner. The experienced consulting firm provides ServiceNow solutions along with a team of subject matter experts, program managers, business analysts, and developers to assist in the project.

“The Pharicode team is comprised of the best consultants, architects, and developers in the Huntsville area and across the nation. We’re excited about the opportunity to work with the Leidos and NASA teams to deliver new, secure, and sustainable technology solutions to maximize automation and end-user support management,” says Stephen Light, Managing Partner and Chief Technologist of Pharicode.

About Pharicode

Pharicode, LLC. is a certified SBA woman-owned business and provides cutting edge technology services, managed services, and staff augmentation to federal, state, and local government organizations.