FIS Teams with Eyefinity to Advance Payments for U.S. Eye Care Practices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIS™(NYSE: FIS) and Eyefinity, a VSP Global company, today announced an agreement to offer leading-edge new payment solutions to eye care practices across the United States.

Eyefinity will integrate the Worldpay from FIS1 payment processing platform into its network of Eyefinity Practice Management, OfficeMate®, and AcuityLogic™ optometric practices, which provide eye care services across the nation. By working together, FIS and Eyefinity look to deliver a more seamless and secure payments experience for both caregivers and patients alike.

“ This is one of several strategies planned in our broader vision to support the patient experience within eye care practices,” said Charlie Biegel, Eyefinity vice president and chief operating officer. “ We are committed to providing doctors with cutting-edge retail payment capabilities and resources that simplify their patients’ journey through the practice.”

The Worldpay from FIS payment processing platform will enable payments to be automatically posted to the patient ledger, streamlining practice workflow. Convenient payment acceptance capabilities like contactless tap-to-pay with digital wallets also creates an expedited checkout experience for patients and staff.

Eyefinity optometric practices will have opportunities to grow revenue by simplifying their payments with a solution that’s integrated within their management software. Further, insights FIS provides from a practice’s payments data can help drive and measure the success of marketing initiatives.

“ FIS’ continued expansion into new verticals, including healthcare, means business owners and clients will enjoy our faster, more seamless payments experiences,” said Royal Cole, Head of North America merchant solutions at FIS. “ We help our partners drive revenue with our deep expertise in payments as well as with our innovative solutions that offer a wider array of methods of acceptance.”

For more details, visit http://info.worldpay.com/eyefinity.

