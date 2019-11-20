Enjoy the Year’s Biggest and Best Holiday Celebration with Millions of Dazzling Lights, Spectacular Shows, Tasty Treats and Thrilling Rides at Six Flags Parks Nationwide

Enjoy meet-and-greets with Santa, Mrs. Clause and a host of special holiday characters during Holiday in the Park® at 13 Six Flags locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pose with family and friends for a picture-perfect selfie during Holiday in the Park® at 13 Six Flags locations nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Experience thrilling rides, millions of twinkling lights and yummy seasonal treats during Holiday in the Park® at 13 Six Flags locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Experience the largest holiday celebration in the world, Holiday in the Park® at 13 Six Flags Parks across the country.

Experience the largest holiday celebration in the world, Holiday in the Park® at 13 Six Flags Parks across the country.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, (NYSE:SIX) the world’s largest regional theme park company, invites guests of all ages to spend the holidays at Holiday in the Park, the annual winter spectacular now offered at 13 Six Flags parks across the country. Holiday in the Park is the highly anticipated, magical holiday tradition featuring extravagantly themed entertainment, tantalizing, festive food offerings and Six Flags’ signature collection of world-class roller coasters, rides and attractions. And for the first time ever, Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom will be powered by renewable energy.

“We are thrilled to be introducing the nation’s first solar powered Holiday in the Park events. The marvelous wonder of this special time of year truly comes alive in our parks with a smorgasbord of seasonal delights to see and experience,” said Senior Vice President of US Park Operations Tom Iven. “Our elves go all out to deck the largest halls, trim the tallest trees and turn millions of lights on extra bright to welcome our guests to the biggest and most immersive holiday celebration anywhere in the world. No one else but Six Flags could offer beautiful, falling snow on cue, scrumptious treats, dashing thrill rides, and the chance to make special memories with Santa and Bugs Bunny. A visit to Holiday in the Park is on everyone’s wish list this season.”

New and time-honored Holiday in the Park offerings for 2019 include:

Record breaking roller coasters, thrill rides and family attractions;

Millions of dazzling LED lights and spectacular light displays throughout;

Beautifully adorned Christmas trees covered in poinsettias, peppermint swirls and twinkling stars;

Special meet-and-greets with favorite characters including the Snow Princess, Holly Day and the Evergreen Queen;

New seasonal menu items like s’mores sweet potato fries, fried gingerbread cookies, and prime rib dinners, along with favorite winter comfort dishes including meatloaf, roast turkey with all of the trimmings and hot chili and savory soups served in bread bowls;

Making gooey s’mores and keeping warm and toasty over wood-burning fire pits;

Dozens of holiday-inspired, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities featuring giant ornaments, massive stacks of presents and larger-than-life toys;

Joyous live entertainment with strolling carolers, energetic deejays spinning classic holiday tunes, and elaborate stage productions featuring reenactments of the Nativity with live camels and donkeys;

Newly themed sections like the fairytale inspired-Gingerbread Village featuring Christmas trees and an entire family all made of gingerbread, and A ScreamPunk Christmas, complete with swirling fog, metallic trees and glistening snowflakes;

One-stop holiday shopping with hundreds of perfect stocking stuffers like fun apparel, unique ornaments and soft plush toys. For every Holiday Friend plush toy purchased, Six Flags will donate a plush to local children’s hospitals and non-profit organizations while supplies last; and

plush toy purchased, Six Flags will donate a plush to local children’s hospitals and non-profit organizations while supplies last; and Expanded hours of operation giving guests more time to create thrilling memories with family and friends.

The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a Polar Coaster winter and on December 7, Six Flags parks across the country will celebrate the Polar Coaster Challenge. This quirky and frigid special event, named after the now common meteorological term for dramatically fluctuating temperatures, will challenge guests to ride Six Flags roller coasters in tank tops and shorts in colder cities like New Jersey and Chicago, or bundled up for winter in the warmer markets like Valencia and Vallejo, California.

Holiday in the Park is open weekends through January 2020 and is included with all active Memberships and Season Passes. For specific park hours and information, visit http://www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Holiday in the Park® is a registered trademark of Six Flags Theme Parks Inc.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags