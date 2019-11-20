Future Workplace and Intrepid by VitalSource to Provide Online Courses on the Future of Work

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid®, the market-leading collaborative learning platform provider, announced today that it will be the platform for Using AI4HR, an online course by Future Workplace, the leading HR advisory and research firm dedicated to preparing HR leaders for the future of learning and working. The two firms will launch this online course on January 20th, 2020.

Using AI4HR delves into how to use artificial intelligence (AI) to re-imagine the employee experience. The course is a must for all business leaders, particularly those who oversee HR and learning. Featuring 12 Senior HR Practitioners from talent acquisition, corporate learning, and internal talent mobility, Using AI4HR includes video case studies on how AI is being deployed across the employee life cycle, and breaks new ground on how AI is delivering business results. Utilizing the collaborative and engaging features of the Intrepid platform, learners will have a unique online experience while exploring this forward-thinking topic. Learners who complete this course are also eligible for 8 re-certification credits from SHRM and HRCI.

“Intrepid’s standing as an iconic industry leader is unmatched,” said Jeanne Meister, founding partner of Future Workplace. “I’ve known Sam and his team for nearly twenty years, and we couldn’t be more excited about working with them. Together, we’ll be able to bring business, HR, and learning leaders collaborative, impactful course experiences unlike any other. Intrepid’s enviable clients and partners, their many awards, and of course their innovation in collaborative online learning make them the perfect choice for us.”

Both organizations work with global companies that are leaders in their sectors, and see the partnership as a way to bring Future Workplace’s insights to a broader range of customers on Intrepid’s vivid platform.

“I am such a fan of Jeanne’s work,” said Sam Herring, GM and Vice President at Intrepid. “She’s an HR and learning industry pioneer. We are looking forward to launching the online course Using AI4HR on the Intrepid platform and helping thousands of business, HR and learning leaders develop their skills to be future ready.”

Sign up for Using AI4HR to Enhance the Employee Experience, starting January 20th, here: https://usingai4hr.com/.

About Intrepid by VitalSource | www.intrepidlearning.com

Intrepid by VitalSource® is a collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve high-stakes business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. Intrepid’s approach helps individuals learn and improve, and organizations transform and grow. Learn more about Intrepid at intrepidlearning.com.

VitalSource Technologies LLC has a 20-plus-year history of powering digital learning globally. Last year, over 15 million learners from 241 countries and territories used VitalSource’s Bookshelf, Intrepid, and Acrobatiq platforms. Learn more about how VitalSource serves education, corporate, and membership organizations at get.vitalsource.com.

About Future Workplace | https://futureworkplace.com/

Future Workplace is an HR Advisory and Research firm dedicated to rethinking and re-imagining the workplace. Future Workplace works with heads of talent management, human resources, corporate learning, and diversity to prepare for the changes impacting recruitment, employee development, and engagement. Future Workplace is host to the Future Workplace Network, an Executive Council that includes 40 plus heads of Corporate Learning, Talent, and Human Resources who come together to discuss, debate, and share “next” practices impacting the workplace and workforce of the future. For more information, please visit https://futureworkplace.com.

