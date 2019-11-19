KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA With Stable Outlook to the TBTA General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C and General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA- with a Stable Outlook on the TBTA’s outstanding subordinate revenue bonds.

Issuer: Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels or "TBTA")

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Bonds, Series 2019C

AA

Stable

General Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2003B-2 (SIFMA Floating Rate Tender Notes)

AA

Stable

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

General Revenue Bonds

AA

Stable

Subordinate Revenue Bonds

AA-

Stable

A rating report will be forthcoming.

Methodology Used:

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts:

Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com

Cindy Wu, Senior Director
(646) 731-2304
cwu@kbra.com

William Cox, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2472
wcox@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts:

Bill Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

