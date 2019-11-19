AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Mennonite Aid Plan of the Pacific Coast

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” from “a-” of Mennonite Aid Plan of the Pacific Coast (Mennonite) (Reedley, CA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative.

The ratings reflect Mennonite’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating downgrades are due to Mennonite’s operating performance assessment, which was revised downward to marginal from adequate. This reflects key metrics of total operating return (pre-tax return on revenue, total return on surplus, operating ratio) that lag their respective industry comparison benchmarks on average over the past five years and the longer term.

Mennonite’s balance sheet strength reflects its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, low underwriting leverage measures and high liquidity. AM Best considers Mennonite’s business profile limited due to its focused product market and concentration in its geographic region. AM Best acknowledges the company’s appropriate ERM practices to mitigate its enterprise risk.

