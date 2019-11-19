Crowdfunding is No Sweat for Hussle

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hussle, the UK’s largest fitness network, has reached overfunded status within days of launching their first ever crowdfunding campaign. The campaign was to raise a target of £1,000,000 from its customers as part of a wider £8,000,000 investment from existing investors.

After an initial private launch restricted to members of the fitness network, Hussle’s crowdfunding campaign is currently approaching £1,400,000 and is now expected to close early.

To date, Hussle has generated almost 2.5 million gym visits from half a million people. They partner with almost 40% of all gyms and health clubs in the UK and are growing. Fast.

Every month Hussle adds over 10,000 new members. That’s the same rate as if they were to open 5 new gyms every month. The model has proved that by making it more convenient to work-out... more people will do it.

In the last six months alone, they have struck exciting partnership deals with the likes of mobile phone giant, Three, Tesco, and Premier Inn to reward and incentivise their customers with flexible fitness opportunities. Hussle is not stopping there though, with other well-known national brand partnerships in place and ready to launch in 2020, the Hussle brand is in a great position to be front of mind for anyone in the UK who thinks about fitness.

The London based company positions itself as a flexible fitness network, allowing customers to start, stop whenever they want, as well as the benefit of having unlimited access to hundreds of gyms wherever required. The multi-club aspect has resonated particularly with a younger audience of urban Gen Z and Millennials with an average customer age of c.29-years, and has provided participating gym partners with a valuable new sales and marketing channel.

Hussle’s underlying objective is to grow the fitness industry by firstly, helping people to get started and secondly to help make fitness fit easily into their busy lives.

“Our mission is to create a globally trusted fitness brand that helps people make life work out,” says Hussle CEO, Jamie Ward.

This is a great time to invest. With an established product market fit, A-star cross functional teams in place and a proven model that is scaling fast, Hussle’s outlook for 2020 is very promising.

Hussle’s new customer investors are in good company with an already impressive list of investors such as Channel 4, Concentric, Techogym, MMC and Albion VC.

About Hussle.com

‘Hussle is the UK’s most flexible way to get fit. Stop, start with a click of a button. Enjoy using premium gyms, whether near work, home or whilst travelling. With unlimited access to 1000’s of venues you can relax in a spa, swim in a pool or workout at your favourite gym. When life gets in the way Hussle is there to make life work out!