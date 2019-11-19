Onduo and Hidrate Team up to Expand the Use of Smart Devices to Develop Healthier Behavior

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Onduo announced its newest partnership with Hidrate, a pioneer in smart water bottles. Together, the companies will provide access to innovative technology tools and products that promote positive behavior and develop healthy changes that fit into the daily routines of their members and consumers.

The HidrateSpark 3 smart water bottle is designed to help people track water intake and promote adequate hydration. The company’s proprietary hydration equation calculates a personalized hydration goal, dynamically adjusted throughout the day. The patented water bottle features a glow, reminding users to drink. Paired via Bluetooth® with the free downloadable Hidrate App, customers can accurately track and adjust how much water they drink daily.

“We are excited to launch our partnership during World Diabetes Month,” said Dr. Josh Riff MD, CEO of Onduo. “We believe everybody could use a little support in taking the guesswork out of what their body needs. Connected health devices, such as the HidrateSpark and CGMs, support people in their everyday lives and that’s where they need it most.”

Studies show that 75% of Americans are dehydrated and that the average American only drinks 2.5 cups of water each day. For those living with type 2 diabetes, an increase in water consumption can help replace sugar in the diet that comes from manufactured beverages, as well as support weight loss. Even weight loss of 5 to 7% in people living with diabetes can reduce insulin resistance and help manage blood glucose.

“Our partnership with Onduo combines the power of technology and innovation with the need for daily hydration to improve the lives of patients living with diabetes,” said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of Hidrate. “We believe that chronic health challenges like type 2 diabetes can be better managed when patients use the HidrateSpark 3 to achieve their goals. We have seen the proof through successful clinical trials with the Mayo Clinic.”

Prompting Positive Behavior Change through Personalization

Users can allow the Hidrate app push notifications to alert them when they are falling behind. They can also invite a coach, health care provider, friends, and family members to follow them, which supports, tracks and reviews their history.

With real-time feedback, push notifications and analytics, HidrateSpark provides the information in the app to gain better insight into health and wellness.

Personalization is the key component to the Onduo program. Onduo members get access to data from devices like CGMs, and now HidrateSpark 3, and diabetes specialists can use this information to help further insight into their health and wellness journey.

About Hidrate

Founded in 2015, Hidrate, Inc. was created with the mission to be your partner in shaping healthy habits. The company was born during a Startup Weekend event, nurtured during a 3- month Techstars accelerator program, and launched the HidrateSpark® with a top 1% Kickstarter campaign. HidrateSpark has since grown into the leading global brand in the smart water bottle category, powering research studies at the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and more. For more information about Hidrate’s business visit the company's web site https://hidratespark.com.

About Onduo

Onduo is a virtual clinic dedicated to people with type 2 diabetes. Onduo’s on-demand access to diabetes specialists and integrated technology allows members to leverage proven behavior change methodologies and data-enhanced standards of care. Founded in 2016 as a joint venture between Verily (a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare) and Sanofi, Onduo is dedicated to bringing the most up-to-date care to people living with diabetes everywhere.

References:

https://www.kidney.org/newsletter/can-dehydration-affect-your-kidneys

https://www.livestrong.com/article/239458-how-does-dehydration-affect-blood-glucose-levels/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/14681712