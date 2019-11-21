ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation Partners with Volterra for its Distributed Cloud Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation today announced it has began reselling and integrating Volterra’s solution for distributed cloud services to enable its customers’ distributed applications. The Volterra distributed cloud platform provides a full set of capabilities required for edge and multi-cloud computing, such as deploying virtual environments (containers), seamless and secure multi-cloud and edge communication, and application security within and between devices. The solution is particularly well-suited for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions customers in the manufacturing, distribution, and information and communication fields that use distributed applications and IoT technology. The company is targeting to deploy Volterra’s platform across 50 customers over the next three years.

With the full-scale introduction of the next-generation wireless communication standard 5G, it is expected that the spread of IoT services will grow dramatically and connect everything from automobiles to home appliances to industrial machines. As IoT requires large amounts of data with minimal latency, there is a strong need for distributed platforms that can provide cloud-native computing, networking and security at the original data source.

The Volterra distributed cloud platform is equipped with the necessary capabilities for application fleet management and service provisioning, secure connectivity between local and remote clusters, policies of authentication and routing, load balancing and much more. Comprised of VoltMesh™, VoltStack™ and Volterra Console, the Volterra distributed cloud platform provides all of these functions in an integrated fashion, enabling customers to quickly develop and deliver applications across multi-cloud and edge environments while reducing deployment time and total operating costs.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions will also provide services including application development, consulting and maintenance, in addition to deployment and operation of VoltStack and VoltMesh.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions will also invest in Volterra via its venture capital arm aimed at supporting startups and joint ventures with customers. In anticipating business expansion from 5G networks, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions will further strengthen its partnership with Volterra to drive the development of IoT services in Japan and the deployment of Volterra in North America and Southeast Asia.

About Volterra Inc.

