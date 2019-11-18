KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Octane Receivables Trust 2019-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by Octane Receivables Trust 2019-1 (“OCTL 2019-1”), a powersports equipment loan ABS transaction.

OCTL 2019-1 will issue approximately $210.9 million of notes collateralized by approximately $228.0 million of fixed rate installment loans. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 33.45% for the Class A notes to 8.50% for the Class D notes, which build to 39.30% and 14.35% for the Class A and Class D notes, respectively.

This transaction represents Octane Lending, Inc.’s (“Octane” or the “Company”) inaugural term ABS securitization. Octane Lending originates direct consumer loans and indirect consumer retail installment contracts through powersports and outdoor power equipment dealerships. Through its subsidiary Roadrunner Financial, Inc., the Company began offering financing products in June 2016. Octane partners with over 40 original equipment manufacturer brands and provides financing to customers purchasing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility task vehicles (UTVs), dirt bikes, motorcycles, mowers, tractors, snowmobiles, personal watercraft, other powersports and outdoor power assets. Octane’s customer demographic is full credit spectrum and includes prime and nonprime obligors. The Company is headquartered in New York, New York and services loans through its indirect subsidiary Roadrunner Account Services, LLC located in Irving, Texas.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities, Global Auto Loan ABS Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure, Octane’s historical static pool data, 2008 powersport credit bureau performance data used by Octane to benchmark their performance, and static pool loss data for comparable automobile finance companies. KBRA also conducted an on-site operational review of Octane at its Irving, TX servicing center in October 2019. KBRA will review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Octane Receivables Trust 2019-1

Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial

Class Principal A A (sf) $154,014,000 B BBB (sf) $28,614,000 C BB (sf) $20,292,000 D B (sf) $7,979,000

