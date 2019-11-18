Lega Serie A and Math&Sport Presented the “Football Virtual Coach”

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lega Serie A and Math&Sport presented today during the “Barça Sports Technology Symposium” in Barcelona the “Football Virtual Coach”, an innovative system that allows technical staff to optimize the performance of their teams through real-time tactical analysis.

Starting from the second round of the 2019/2020 Serie A TIM the Lega Serie A will equip all the benches of a tablet with the Football Virtual Coach installed. It has been developed by Math&Sport, an Italian incubated startup (PoliHub – Polytechnic University of Milan). The Virtual Football Coach will analyse data coming from video tracking systems to provide, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the whole technical staff with the most strategic indications to optimize tactics or countering the opponent’s strategy. The coaches will be able to customize the information based on their strategies.

“The Serie A TIM is the most fought and difficult Championship in the world, our coaches are known for their extraordinary technical and tactical knowledge, but they will soon have a new tool available to support them in the decisions to be taken during the game. Thanks to the Italian skills of the Polytechnic University of Milan, we will be the first football league in the world to provide, to all the 20 teams, valid technical analysis support during the match. Artificial Intelligence combined with the genius and skills of our coaches, will allow us to raise the level of the competition, making the Serie A TIM matches increasingly exciting and spectacular,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the Lega Serie A.

“We are very proud of the choice made by the Lega Serie A to focus on us and to be able to do a totally Italian project. We hope to better support the technical staff during the games”, said Ottavio Crivaro, Founder and CEO of Math&Sport.