Aramark to Celebrate Top Chefs at National Finals of Inaugural Culinary Excellence Competition

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the global food service provider of two billion meals every year, is hosting an intense culinary competition to determine its best U.S.-based chefs. With knives sharpened, toques neatly packed and bragging rights on the line, Aramark’s top chefs from across the country will descend upon its Global Headquarters, in Philadelphia, PA, on November 20, 2019, to compete in the Inaugural National Finals of the Aramark Culinary Excellence (ACE) Competition – a showcase of the company’s domestic culinary talent and menu innovation.

Fifteen chefs from participating U.S. lines of business (Business Dining, Education, Healthcare Hospitality, Leisure, and Sports & Entertainment) beat the kitchen heat in sector championships to earn their spot in the national competition. The top three finishers from each industry have formed a team to compete for the honor of 2019 Aramark Culinary Excellence National Champions.

“We could not be more excited for the National Finals of the Aramark Culinary Excellence Competition. These talented chefs go above and beyond each day, creating and serving amazing meals to millions of sports fans, students, employees, hospital patients and travelers,” said John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer. “I applaud all of the chefs for excelling in the kitchen, and thank them for their devotion and dedication to continuously innovating our customers’ dining experience.”

In addition to vying for the ACE Championship Copper Pot, each team of three will compete on behalf of one of Aramark’s non-profit partners. The winning team’s charitable organization will receive a $10,000 donation from the Aramark Charitable Fund.

Business Dining will compete on behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs of America; Education on behalf of Hope Center for College, Community and Justice; Healthcare Hospitality on behalf of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation; Leisure on behalf of the National Park Foundation; and Sports & Entertainment on behalf of Back on My Feet.

For the ACE Finals, judges from the American Culinary Federation (ACF) – the largest professional chefs association in North America – will evaluate and score chefs against the rigorous criteria of ACF competition standards. Competitors have 30 minutes to create a menu, 4 hours for allotted cooking/service time, and 30 minutes for clean-up. The winning team of chefs will successfully prepare and present a four-course menu, utilizing a mystery basket of 16 fresh, seasonal ingredients, as well as demonstrate a mastery of cooking technique.

The daylong intensive culinary challenge will culminate with an evening awards ceremony, honoring all the national finalists and recognizing their culinary achievement.

Follow the competition throughout the day, including live look-ins, on Facebook and Twitter and using #AramarkACE.

Over 100 chefs from Aramark’s U.S. Business Dining, Healthcare Hospitality, Education (Higher Education/K12), Leisure, and Sports & Entertainment accounts competed individually in business sector competitions.

Aramark Culinary Excellence National Finals Team Competitors

(Comprised of top three finishers from each business sector final)

Business Dining Sean Fetters Dylan France Lee Chamberlain New York Life eBay Roche Diagnostics Education Ryan Andress Christopher L. Bee William Edmondson University of North Carolina-

Wilmington Boston University Kent State University Healthcare Hospitality Tracey A. Hopkins, Sr. Jacob Helsabeck Damon Mangano Einstein Medical Center Warren Memorial Hospital Hillcrest Hospital Leisure Justin Key Brian Wagner Scott Simpson William F. Bolger Center Chauncey Hotel and

Conference Center Ross School of Business at

University of Michigan -

Executive Learning and

Conference Center Sports & Entertainment Stephen Aheimer Richard Grab Allan Wambaa FirstEnergy Stadium Philadelphia, Baltimore &

Washington, DC District Oregon Convention Center

