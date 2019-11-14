KBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ and Stable Outlook to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and 2019B

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ and Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A (Non-AMT) and Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019B (AMT).

Issuer: Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority
Obligor: Nashville International Airport (TN)

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A (Non-AMT)

A+

Stable

Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019B (AMT)

A+

Stable

To access the report, click here.

Contacts

Analytical:
Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Jack Morrison, Associate Director
(646) 731-2410
jmorrison@kbra.com

Business Development:
Bill Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

