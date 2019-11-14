KBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ and Stable Outlook to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A and 2019B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ and Stable Outlook to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A (Non-AMT) and Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019B (AMT).

Issuer: Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority

Obligor: Nashville International Airport (TN) Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019A (Non-AMT) A+ Stable Subordinate Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2019B (AMT) A+ Stable

