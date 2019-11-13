KBRA Releases Rating Report for the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2019, Series B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Positive Outlook to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2019, Series B.

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with Positive Outlook on the State’s outstanding general obligation bonds. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AA with Positive Outlook on the State’s master lease certificates of participation. KBRA additionally affirms the short-term ratings of K1+ on both the State’s GO commercial paper program and GO extendible municipal commercial paper program notes.

Issuer: State of Wisconsin Assigned Rating(s) Outlook General Obligation Bonds of 2019, Series B AA+ Positive Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook General Obligation Bonds AA+ Positive Master Lease Certificates of Participation (COPs) AA Positive GO Commercial Paper (CP) Program K1+ n/a GO Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program K1+ n/a

Methodology Used:

For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the short-term KBRA Rating Scale.

To access the report click here.

