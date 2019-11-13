HCPLive® Launches ‘Advances in the Management of Plaque Psoriasis’ Video Series

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCPLive®, a multimedia platform focused on providing physicians with the most valuable and up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them provide the best patient care, presents its most recent Peer Exchange panel discussion, “Advances in the Management of Plaque Psoriasis.” The video series features several experts in the field of dermatology, who delve into a discussion centered on plaque psoriasis, analyzing a variety of treatment goals, conventional therapies and biologic treatment options.

“Moderated by Dr. Mark Lebwohl, the panel of experts featured in this educational video series will make contributions to the discussion that will enhance the general understanding of this chronic inflammatory, immune-mediated skin disorder. Discussion points will provide a framework for the management of plaque psoriasis, touching on advancements in diagnosis as well as current and novel treatment strategies,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of HCPLive®.

This HCPLive® Peer Exchange panel features four distinguished experts:

Mark G. Lebwohl, M.D., Waldman professor and chairman of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman department of dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, as moderator.

Brad P. Glick, D.O., MPH, dermatologist and principal investigator, Glick Skin Institute Clinical Research.

Scott Gottlieb, M.D., clinical associate professor, department of dermatology, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

George Han, M.D., assistant professor of dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The Peer Exchange begins with a conversation that outlines the pathogenesis and disease burden for patients with plaque psoriasis. The experts then shift the conversation to better understand the standard of care for initial therapy and discuss the mechanisms of action of various biologics available. The side effects of older biologic therapies are evaluated, subsequently moving into a discussion surrounding new biologic treatment options emphasizing the new anti-IL-23 antibodies such as tildrakizumab, guselkumab and risankizumab.

About HCPLive®

