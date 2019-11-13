KBRA Assigned Preliminary Ratings to Planet Fitness Master Issuer LLC, Series 2019-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the preliminary ratings to one note class of Planet Fitness Master Issuer LLC, a whole business securitization.

This transaction represents the Company’s second securitization within the trust. This transaction is structured as a “whole business securitization” in which Planet Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) will contribute substantially all of its revenue-generating assets to Planet Fitness Master Issuer LLC (the “Issuer”). The collateral includes existing and future domestic franchise and development agreements and vendor contracts, profits from domestic corporate-owned stores, profits from equipment sales, certain other commission and franchise payments, and domestic and Canadian intellectual property. The Company will not be contributing new collateral in connection with this transaction. The proceeds from the offered notes will be used to pay certain transaction expenses and for general corporate purposes, including a potential return of capital to shareholders.

The Company is best known for providing a fitness experience in a non-intimidating environment where members of all fitness levels can exercise. The brand is also known for providing value to its customers with a standard membership of $10 per month, with a black card option of $22.99 a month. This value proposition is designed to target a broad population, including occasional gym users and the large portion of the population over age 14 who are not gym members.

