Streamlining Business Operations and Supporting US Market Expansion Plan for a Canadian Healthcare Company | Infiniti’s Latest Healthcare Market Research Engagement

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on healthcare market research. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s market research engagement supported US market expansion plan for a healthcare company. Also, this discusses in detail the three-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client make a strategic business decision and achieve profitable growth.

Changing economic and demographic characteristics are affecting the healthcare needs of patients worldwide. Besides, the advent of digital therapeutics, rising need for upskilled health workers, and emerging trade pressures are putting immense pressure on companies in the healthcare sector to restructure their business models and adapt quickly to the fast-changing marketplace. As a result, healthcare companies are in the need to drive accelerated growth through deep insights into the market, customers, and competitive landscape.

The business challenge: The client, a healthcare company based out of Canada, wanted to expand its operations to the United States. For devising a sound market expansion plan, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the US healthcare market. The client wanted to identify the cost-effective technologies, understand the evolving healthcare policies, and evaluate the capital requirement for recruiting skilled labor in the US healthcare market. As such, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering healthcare market research engagement.

Infiniti’s market research engagement comprised of:

A market entry research to identify potential barriers to the US healthcare market entry

A market opportunity assessment to assess markets’ readiness for new offerings including digital health technologies

A market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify regional market developments in the US healthcare industry

The business impact of the engagement for the healthcare firm:

Gained a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings

Streamlined business operations and achieved profitable growth

Established themselves as one of the top 20 companies in the US healthcare industry

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us