Nexstar Media Group Announces $665 Million Offering of Additional 5.625% Senior Notes Due 2027

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) (“Nexstar” or the “Company”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends to offer, subject to market and other customary conditions, up to $665 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Notes are being offered as additional notes under the Indenture, dated as of July 3, 2019 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the “Indenture”), pursuant to which the Issuer previously issued $1,120 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Existing Notes”). The Notes will be treated as a single series with the Existing Notes under the Indenture.

The Notes will be the Issuer’s senior unsecured obligations and will be guaranteed by the Company, Mission Broadcasting, Inc. (“Mission”) and certain of the Issuer’s and Mission’s existing and future restricted subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem the Issuer’s 6.125% Senior Notes due 2022 and 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022 and to pay related premiums, fees and expenses.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset.

Forward-Looking Statements

