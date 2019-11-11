Kronos Unveils the Time Clock of the Future: Kronos InTouch DX

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KronosWorks--With an uncompromising focus on preparing organizations for the future of work, Kronos Incorporated today unveiled the next-generation Kronos InTouch DX. From the inventor of the world’s first computerized time clock 42 years ago, Kronos InTouch DX is the first intelligent time clock to combine consumer-grade personalization, enterprise-level intelligence, and the renowned durability of Kronos time clocks to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and empower all workers – whether an employee or manager, paid hourly or salary, regardless of industry.

InTouch DX provides the ease of use and personalization that employees and managers expect while simultaneously harnessing built-in intelligence to identify the most important issues and present relevant actions to users. InTouch DX works seamlessly with Workforce Dimensions and features a future-ready foundation for facial recognition and other emerging technologies.

The reimagined digital experience of InTouch DX begins at check-in with SmartLanding, a one-of-a-kind personal welcome screen alerting users to unread messages, time-off approvals or requests, shift-swap and schedule updates, and other critical notifications requiring attention.

With notifications resolved, Individual Mode showcases personalized tiles curated by each user to provide one-click access to their most frequent self-service tasks, such as viewing their schedule, checking their accruals bank, or transferring job codes.

The My Time feature combines the timecard and weekly schedule to provide employees with a quick, at-a-glance view to accurately compare punches to scheduled hours to verify timecard accuracy and minimize exceptions, which mitigates compliance risk, saves managers time, and ensures a perfect paycheck for the employee.

Multi-language support fosters a diverse, global, and engaged workforce by allowing the user to pick their preferred language for a personalized experience, while a 7-inch, full-color, responsive LCD capacitive touchscreen provides a crystal-clear viewing experience.

InTouch DX builds on the security and convenience provided by optional biometric authentication pioneered in the original Kronos InTouch, eliminating the need to carry a badge or enter a PIN.

Developed in partnership with a customer advisory board comprising organizations across all industries, InTouch DX appears sleek and stylish but is equipped with an industrial-strength enclosure that provides the extreme durability and reliability that have defined Kronos time clocks for more than four decades, allowing it to operate virtually anywhere.

Kronos InTouch DX will be available with Workforce Central and Workforce Ready in 2020.

Dana Landrum, applications manager, GATE

“Kronos InTouch DX is fast, sleek, intuitive to navigate, and incredibly easy to configure with Workforce Dimensions. By surfacing the most important information to employees as soon as they engage with InTouch DX, they’re able to see critical updates first and then quickly take care of their own priorities, like requesting time off, checking their accruals, attesting to breaks, or resolving timecard exceptions. We’re excited to deliver a modern digital experience that meets our modern workforce needs.” Bill Bartow, vice president, global product management, Kronos

“The future of work is people, and Kronos InTouch DX provides organizations with the digital experience they need to inspire and empower everyone to work productively throughout their workday. An engaging employee experience should start at punch-in and continue throughout the entire shift, helping employees and managers complete critical tasks, stay informed, and focus on the parts of their job that drive the most value and that they are most passionate about.” Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research

“Accelerating digital transformation, providing a superior employee experience, and mitigating compliance risk continue to be three urgent priorities for all organizations, but it’s particularly challenging for those with a large concentration of hourly and frontline workers who must be present to do their job. Providing a modern technology experience is the first step to preparing for the future needs of the workplace.”

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

