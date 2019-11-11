Nanotronics Presents nSpec® High-Throughput System at Semicon Europa

MUNICH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nanotronics, the inventor of a platform for industrial inspection that combines AI, automation, and sophisticated imaging, will be exhibiting at SEMICON Europa. The tradeshow takes place in Munich from Nov. 12 to 15. Nanotronics will co-exhibit with Kitec at B1139, in Messe München.

“We will be exhibiting the nSpec® LS system,” says Julie Orlando, Chief Product Officer at Nanotronics. “This system is ideal for high-production manufacturing settings.”

nSpec® LS includes a high-throughput option. At SEMICON Europa, Nanotroics engineers will demonstrate how AI recognizes defects and features of interest to streamline the inspection process.

Nanotronics’ systems enable leading-edge technology companies to inspect semiconductors, next-generation 3D chips, innovative fabrics and materials, and more. Nanotronics aspires to improve yield and reduce waste by streamlining the inspection process.

Location

B1139 Messegelände, 81829

München, Germany

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 9am – Friday, Nov. 15, 4pm

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics invents platforms that combine robotics, sophisticated imaging, and advanced AI platforms to revolutionize process control for manufacturing and full-factory automation. Nanotronics develops artificial intelligence platforms expressly trained for the unique inspection needs of advanced industrial manufacturing.