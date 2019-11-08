KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for October

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for October.

Servicer reports showed mixed credit performance in securitized marketplace consumer loan pools in October. October credit performance in KBRA’s Tier 1 index worsened on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis, while credit metrics in our Tier 2 index showed varied results. Finally, our Tier 3 index continued to show solid improvements driven by Avant’s tighter underwriting.

