KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) Releases Special Report: New Sears Targets Additional Closures – CMBS Exposure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a special report, “New Sears Targets Additional Closures – CMBS Exposure”, which examines CMBS exposure to New Sears store closures. Transformco (aka, ‘New Sears’) announced yesterday its intention to close an additional 96 stores by February 2020. The tally includes 51 Sears and 45 Kmart stores located in 28 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, with going out of business sales expected to commence in early December 2019. Yesterday’s announcement followed prior announcements in September 2019 and August 2019 that identified 97 stores and 26 stores, respectively, slated for closure. In less than nine months following its $5.2 billion bankruptcy acquisition of Sears Holdings Corporation, ESL Investments Affiliate Transformco has executed or put into motion the closure of 243 stores or approximately 57% of the 425 locations it acquired. Following the Q1 2020 closures, the company will operate only 182 locations–this does not account for New Sears’ pending acquisition of Sears Hometown, which operates a network of more than 400 smaller-format stores. The acquisition of Sears Hometown aligns with New Sears’ long-term vision to focus on smaller-format stores that emphasize tools and appliances.

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) examined its roughly $630 billion coverage universe of over 1,000 transactions and identified 19 properties across 25 transactions, $1.26 billion, with collateral or non-collateral/shadow exposure to a Sears or Kmart that was included in the latest round of closures (96 stores). KCP subscribers can access that list by clicking here.

