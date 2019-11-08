Mastercard Partners with BMO Harris and Superbia to Bring the True Name™ Feature to their Card Offerings

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mastercard announced that BMO Harris and Superbia Credit Union will be the first issuers to implement the True Name feature for their card offerings, enabling people to use their true name on their eligible credit, debit and prepaid cards, without the requirement of a legal name change.

“We are thrilled to have the very first issuers of the True Name feature on board, allowing us to propel one of our key values, unconditional acceptance,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP Marketing & Communications at Mastercard. “At Mastercard, we strive to cultivate a culture of inclusion that extends both internally and externally. We are continuing to call on the industry to help us ensure that each and every person’s financial products can reflect their true identity.”

Announced during World Pride 2019, the True Name initiative was developed in response to a need for credit, debit and prepaid cards that reflect the true identities of many in the transgender and non-binary communities who are misrepresented when shopping and going about daily life. For these communities in particular, the card in their pocket can serve as a source of sensitivity rather than an affirmation of who they are. BMO Harris will implement the True Name feature for personal ATM and debit cards in December of this year while Superbia Credit Union will enable the True Name feature across their Mastercard portfolios in 2020.

“Transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people are consistently placed at greater risk of discrimination, harassment, and overall denial of everyday services when their identification does not match their true identity,” said Scott Turner Schofield with the GLAAD Media Institute. “The implementation of Mastercard’s True Name feature is a crucial step forward in helping to reduce these risks by allowing trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people to have financial products that accurately reflect who they are. This new feature is a strong example of how companies can respond positively to customer feedback and ensure that their policies and products reflect a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and acceptance.”

Research found that nearly one-third (32%) of individuals who have shown IDs with a name or gender that did not match their presentation reported negative experiences, such as being harassed, denied services and/or attacked. The introduction of the True Name feature will help ease this major pain point for the transgender and non-binary communities, enabling them to show up as who they are in their daily life.

BMO Harris

“Breaking down barriers to inclusion requires bold action,” said Ernie Johannson, group head for North American Personal and U.S. Business Banking at BMO. “We are bringing True Name to BMO to embrace our cardholders’ true identities and empower them to make real financial progress without fear of discrimination.”

Superbia Credit Union

“The sole focus of Superbia Credit Union is to work on behalf of the LGBTQ community to build and provide access to fair, non-discriminatory products and services in banking services,” stated Myles Meyers, Founder of Superbia Credit Union. “This means working alongside our partner organizations like Mastercard, who share in our vision, and to bring those solutions directly to community members. Every product Superbia Credit Union brings to the community not only solves an issue but also affirms us as individuals, and as a community, reflecting our values, as we as LGBTQ determine. As the first, and only credit union by and for the LGBTQ to serve the national community, Superbia is excited to partner with Mastercard and implement the True Name feature, which supports the Superbia mission to remove any risk of intolerance and discrimination to the LBGTQ community in banking services.”

Mastercard is a longstanding ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and is committed to progressing acceptance for this community both internally within its corporate culture and externally within the regions in which it operates. To sustain this commitment, Mastercard has worked to achieve the highest rating on the HRC Corporate Equality Index, maintaining a top rating of 100. The company also supports its employees through its PRIDE Business Resource Group, its corporate policies that ensure equality, and its benefits that align to the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community.

For more information on the True Name feature, click here. Those interested in learning more about and expressing interest in BMO Harris’s True Name debit card can visit BMOHarris.com/TrueName. For more information on global inclusion and diversity at Mastercard, click here.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$839 billion, as of (July 31, 2019), and more than 45,000 employees.