KBRA Releases Report Assigning Ratings to Various Clark County, NV Airport System Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 6, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA and Stable Outlook to the Clark County, Nevada Airport System Revenue Bonds Senior Series 2019C (Non-AMT). KBRA additionally assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the Clark County, Nevada Airport System Subordinate Lien Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2019D (Non-AMT) and Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport Passenger Facility Charge Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2019E (Non-AMT).

Issuer: Clark County, Nevada Assigned Rating Outlook Airport System Revenue Bonds Senior Series

2019C (Non-AMT) AA Stable Airport System Subordinate Lien Refunding

Revenue Bonds Series 2019D (Non-AMT) AA- Stable Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport

Passenger Facility Charge Refunding Revenue

Bonds Series 2019E (Non-AMT) AA- Stable

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.