KBRA Releases Report Assigning Ratings to Various Clark County, NV Airport System Revenue Bonds

NEW YORK--()--On November 6, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA and Stable Outlook to the Clark County, Nevada Airport System Revenue Bonds Senior Series 2019C (Non-AMT). KBRA additionally assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the Clark County, Nevada Airport System Subordinate Lien Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2019D (Non-AMT) and Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport Passenger Facility Charge Refunding Revenue Bonds Series 2019E (Non-AMT).

 Issuer: Clark County, Nevada

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

Airport System Revenue Bonds Senior Series
2019C (Non-AMT)

AA

Stable

Airport System Subordinate Lien Refunding
Revenue Bonds Series 2019D (Non-AMT)

AA-

Stable

Las Vegas-McCarran International Airport
Passenger Facility Charge Refunding Revenue
Bonds Series 2019E (Non-AMT)

AA-

Stable

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical:
Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Senior Director
(646) 731-2482
lvanderperre@kbra.com

Patricia McGuigan, Senior Director
(646) 731-3350
pmcguigan@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Associate
(646) 731-2325
pscherer@kbra.com

Business Development:
Bill Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2409
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

