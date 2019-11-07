Wibbitz Ranked 8th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wibbitz, the leading automated video creation company, today announced it ranked 8 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Wibbitz grew 9,082.55% during this period.

Wibbitz’s CEO, Zohar Dayan, credits expansions to new target markets and geographies with the company’s 9,082.55% revenue growth. He said, "Since Wibbitz entered the marketing industry in 2018 after enhancing its online video editor with video marketing capabilities, we’ve exploded in our growth. Now over 60% of our new revenue is from marketing and agency customers, and we are working to expand our partnerships with enterprise customers across verticals,” Dayan added, “the growth we’ve experienced since opening our European headquarters in 2017 has proven the universal demand across any region for the video creation solutions we provide at Wibbitz.”

Wibbitz, which has its headquarters in New York City, also ranked 2 on the list of companies based in the Tri-State area.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

“As technology innovation trends towards ‘everything as a service,’ it’s no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “What’s exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners.”

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Wibbitz

Wibbitz is an automated video creation company that empowers any team to produce professional short form video. The Wibbitz online platform makes it quick and easy to create video for social media, news & entertainment coverage, marketing, communications, recruitment, events and more. Creators have access to customizable video templates, drag-and-drop editing tools, a team of in-house experts, and millions of licensed photos, videos, and soundtracks. The Wibbitz API solutions enable video creation capabilities within any website or application, and can support a high volume of fully automated video production using data. Wibbitz powers video for leading brands including Bloomberg, Reuters, Conde Nast, Bertelsmann, FleishmanHillard, HubSpot, and Birchbox. Wibbitz was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, Paris, and London.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.