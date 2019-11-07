KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2019-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2019-3 (“CAALT 2019-3”), an auto loan ABS transaction.

CAALT 2019-3 will issue three classes of notes totaling $351.70 million that are collateralized by a pool of automobile retail installment contracts made to subprime borrowers. The loans were originated by Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance”) indirectly through automobile dealers. Credit Acceptance was founded in 1972, has completed 26 144A term ABS transactions and 11 bank-sponsored commercial paper conduit transactions and is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol CACC.

CAALT 2019-3 includes a 24-month revolving period during which principal collections may be used to purchase new collateral. The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 47.58% for the Class A Notes, 32.13% for the Class B Notes, and 21.60% and for the Class C Notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread, a reserve fund funded at closing and subordination (except for the Class C Notes).

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS methodology and its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Credit Acceptance’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment on the originator and servicer, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2019-3 Class Preliminary Rating Initial Principal Balance A AAA (sf) $237,500,000 B AA (sf) $67,900,000 C A (sf) $46,300,000

