KBRA Releases U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium for Third-Quarter 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its latest U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium, which analyzes the 3Q results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings.

Themes discussed in the Compendium include:

Margin pressures continued to extend through the third quarter as nearly 80% of our rated universe reported a lower net interest margin (NIM) on a linked-quarter basis (versus ~65% in the prior quarter).

Uplift from non-spread income sources, notably mortgage banking revenues and swap income, as well as disciplined expense management helped soften the impacts of ongoing NIM contraction.

Stock buyback authorizations were again fairly prevalent, although deployment of capital for acquisitions could be on the horizon.

There were fewer instances of idiosyncratic credit events in 3Q compared to the prior quarter, although fraud-related charge-offs were present on more than one occasion. However, overall credit costs continue to remain modest.

The Compendium includes third-quarter 2019 updates on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. This issue features rankings tables, including the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises and largest sequential negative changes in return on assets, NIM, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios.

