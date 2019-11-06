KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ACC Trust 2019-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes totaling $228.197 million issued by ACC Trust 2019-2 (“ACC 2019-2”).

This transaction is RAC King, LLC’s (the “Company”) third sub-prime automobile closed-end lease securitization. The primary assets of ACC 2019-2 will consist of the i) SUBI certificate, which represents the beneficial interest in the specified closed-end leases of the titling trust, ii) the specified vehicles and related assets, including the right to receive payments under the leases, iii) the amounts realized from sales of the specified vehicles and iv) amounts in certain trust accounts, including the reserve account.

The Company owns 100% of RAC Dealership, LLC (dba American Car Center (“ACC”) and RAC Intermediate Holding, LLC, which owns 100% of RAC Servicer, LLC (“Servicer”) and RAC Asset Holdings, LLC (dba American Financial (“AFI”). The organization began operation in 2000. The Company, through its affiliates, is an integrated used vehicle retailer that focuses on both the sale and financing of low-mileage vehicles to subprime customers through vehicle lease agreements. The Company’s business model controls the entire sale and financing process consisting of vehicle acquisition, reconditioning, sales, leasing, underwriting, lease servicing and after-sale support. The Company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee and as of September 30, 2019, had 823 employees and operated 58 retail locations located in eight states in the Southeast United States.

Credit enhancement for the Notes consists of i) overcollateralization ii) subordination (in the case of Class A and Class B Notes) iii) excess spread and iv) a reserve account. The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 42.75% for the Class A notes, to 21.35% for the Class C notes. The target enhancement levels for the Class A notes and Class C notes are 47.40% and 26.00%, respectively. As of the cutoff date and using a discount rate of 19.15%, the specified pool of leases has an aggregate Securitization Value of $282.95 million and an undiscounted residual value of $61.49 million, which is approximately 21.73% of the aggregate Securitization Value.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and referenced the Global Auto Loan ABS Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Company, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: ACC 2019-2 Class Preliminary Rating Principal Balance A A (sf) $167,646,000 B BBB (sf) $37,066,000 C BB (sf) $23,485,000

