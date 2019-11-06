Ranpak and Plastic Pollution Coalition Team Up to Reduce Plastic Packaging Waste

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, and Plastic Pollution Coalition, an NGO and global alliance working toward a world free of plastic pollution, announced today that they have entered into a partnership focused on reducing the amount of single-use plastic used in packaging applications across e-commerce, industrial, and other supply chains.

With more than 1,000 Coalition members across the globe, Plastic Pollution Coalition educates and connects people and groups and advocates for plastic-free solutions. Ranpak provides paper-based secondary packaging solutions that help businesses reduce the plastic footprint in their supply chain.

Ranpak has pledged to financially support the work of Plastic Pollution Coalition to help raise the public’s awareness about the problem of plastic pollution and available solutions.

Omar Asali, Chairman and CEO of Ranpak, said, “Ranpak is thrilled to partner with a top-notch organization like Plastic Pollution Coalition and help them spread the word against the unnecessary use of plastic in packaging applications. Plastic Pollution Coalition plays an instrumental role in educating businesses and consumers that there are viable alternatives to plastic packaging. We are excited to partner with them in their important work.”

Dianna Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition said, “Plastic Pollution Coalition is pleased to be partnering with Ranpak, whose commitment to plastic-free packaging is commendable. Our world is simply drowning in plastic, and the time is now for all businesses to reduce their plastic footprint on the Earth.”

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 550 employees.

About Plastic Pollution Coalition

Plastic Pollution Coalition is a growing global alliance of more than 1,000 organizations, businesses, and thought leaders in 60 countries working toward a world free of plastic pollution and its toxic impacts on humans, animals, waterways, the ocean, and the environment.

Plastic Pollution Coalition is a project of Earth Island Institute, a 501(c)3, non-profit organization, organized and existing under the laws of California (Federal Tax ID #94-2889684)