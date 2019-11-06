Windstream wins U.S. Department of Labor award for supporting veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, has been awarded a platinum 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Program Award by the U.S. Department of Labor. The award recognizes job creators for their leadership in recruiting, employing and retaining military veterans.

This is the first year of full implementation of the HIRE Vets program. During last year’s demonstration program, Windstream received a gold award.

The platinum award is the program’s highest level of recognition.

“ Windstream is honored to receive this recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor,” said Mary Michaels, chief human resources officer for Windstream. “ Our commitment to hire and retain military veterans reflects our respect for their service to the nation as well as the value we place on their superb leadership and technical skills.”

For more information about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, please visit www.hirevets.gov.

To see available jobs at Windstream, please visit www.windstreamtalent.com.

About Windstream

