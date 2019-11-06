State of Oregon Transforms Procurement with Periscope Holdings Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The State of Oregon is implementing a new eProcurement system that will transform the procure-to-pay process for state agencies, Periscope Holdings announced today. OregonBuys, which is powered by Periscope’s BuySpeed eProcurement system, will be the statewide eProcurement solution for all state agencies. Agencies will begin publishing RFPs and bid opportunities mid-2020, with full procure-to-pay rollout after that.

As Oregon agencies go live with the new eProcurement system, they will benefit from streamlined processes, fully automated workflows and unprecedented visibility into their spend at the agency, category and contract levels. The highly detailed and actionable insights accessible through OregonBuys will enable agencies to identify cost-cutting opportunities in their sourcing strategies.

“From day one, Oregon’s leaders made it clear that they needed a better way to track and manage spend. They wanted a single, unified eProcurement technology system that could be scaled to serve both larger state agencies and smaller local governments. At the same time, they made it clear that increasing contract awards to small local businesses is a priority,” noted Brian Utley, president and CEO of Periscope Holdings.

Oregon buyers will be able to shop publicly sourced contracts and the open market through the OregonBuys Marketplace (the state of Oregon’s brand name for the new Periscope Marketplace tool by Periscope Holdings). The OregonBuys Marketplace will facilitate comparison shopping and best value purchasing across Oregon’s own contracts, those managed by other public sector organizations, cooperative contracts, and the open market – all in one place and accessible via OregonBuys beginning with its launch in 2020.

“Together, the OregonBuys team and Periscope Holdings will help the state save money from an operational perspective and strengthen local economies. It’s a win-win,” Utley added.

About Periscope Holdings

Founded in 2001, Periscope Holdings is transforming public sector procurement with technology and solutions exclusively for public sector buyers and suppliers. Driven by a purpose to eradicate waste and maximize the value of every dollar spent, Periscope Holdings is trusted by more than 1 million suppliers and powers more US government eProcurement systems than other eProcurement provider. Visit www.periscopeholdings.com to learn more.