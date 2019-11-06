Ameresco continues momentum in the Federal Sector, secures $76M project with the United States Postal Service.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC) today announced that the United States Postal Service (USPS) has selected its Federal Solutions group to complete the tenant finish work of the space to be occupied in the James A. Farley building. USPS will occupy approximately 275,000 square feet within the building.

This tenant finish contract represents Ameresco’s third project award with the USPS in 2019. Previously, the agency selected Ameresco to complete an infrastructure project in Hawaii. USPS also awarded Ameresco a contract to install new solar panel systems at multiple sites around the country.

“We’re thrilled to be doing the USPS’s tenant finish work in the James A. Farley building, and to be involved in a project of such importance to the USPS,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Federal Solutions, at Ameresco.

USPS’s tenant finish construction in their space at the James A. Farley building began on November 1, 2019 and it will involve intensive coordination with multiple contractors to ensure historic elements are preserved. With several hundreds of construction workers present on the site including those involved in the train hall construction each day and extensive local subcontractor involvement, the USPS project is slated for completion within ten months.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2019.