State Street Announces Strategic Partnership with FactSet to Distribute MediaStats

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (State Street) NYSE: STT and FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced a strategic partnership to distribute the State Street MediaStats Equity Indicators on the Open:FactSet Marketplace.

“We are thrilled to partner with FactSet, a leading provider of data and analytics for investment professionals,” said Will Kinlaw, senior managing director and head of State Street Associates, a global center for technology that combines differentiated datasets with innovative thinking from some of the foremost academic institutions in the world. “FactSet’s scale and data integration capabilities will help more asset managers and analysts access State Street MediaStats. Together we can offer investors unique insights to help analyze companies and manage portfolios.”

The State Street MediaStats indicators have been developed in partnership with MKT MediaStats LLC, an academic research firm founded by Professor Ronnie Sadka of Boston College, Professor Emeritus Ken Froot of Harvard Business School, and Gideon Ozik, PhD. State Street MediaStats scours more than 100,000 media sources as well as other big data sources to estimate future price changes and risks pertaining to individual equities, country equity indexes, and foreign exchange rates. The indicators use natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to account for biases and helps filter out noise in the media based on an extensive body of founding partners’ research. Media-derived insights are aggregated to understand broader industry and macroeconomic trends that help users leverage accurate, valuable and predictive insights for investment decisions.

MediaStats users can access the content sets on the Open:FactSet Marketplace and employ several methods to learn more about select companies. MediaStats Linkages indicators gauge the strength and impact of inter-company relationships based on co-mentions in the media. MediaStats Company Indicators provide rankings of the intensity, sentiment and disagreement of media coverage for selected companies.

Intensity – reflects the frequency with which a given company is mentioned in the media.

Sentiment – reflects the degree to which media coverage of a company is positive or negative.

Disagreement – reflects the variance in sentiment in a given company’s media coverage.

“FactSet is constantly evaluating comprehensive and timely content to help our clients maximize the opportunities presented by today’s data,” said Rich Newman, senior vice president and Global Head of Content and Technology Solutions, FactSet. “Demand for smarter, connected data is only going to grow as asset managers search for new and differentiated content sets to strengthen investment decisions. There couldn’t be a better time to welcome State Street MediaStats to the Open:FactSet Marketplace.”

For more information about MediaStats, please visit http://www.statestreet.com/solutions/by-capability/ssgx/investment-insights/proprietary-indicators/media-stats.html.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32.90 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.95 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 40,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR® Gold ETF and the SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $44 billion as of September 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 126,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

