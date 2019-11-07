MEDx (Suzhou) and Lucence Partner to Co-Develop Cutting-Edge Cancer-Care Tests

SUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDx (Suzhou) Translational Medicine, and Singapore-based Lucence - a leading genomic medicine company - today announced an agreement to pursue a strategic partnership in China to co-develop cancer-care tests that would benefit patients and pharmaceutical companies.

By melding MEDx’s industry-leading biomarker discovery, cancer molecular diagnostics, high-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics platforms; with Lucence’s proprietary technology platform that identifies PD-L1 rearrangement, as well as multiplex immunofluorescence that allows better prediction of anti-PD1/PD-L1 treatment outcomes, this partnership is poised to go from strength to strength in this sunrise industry of precision medicine.

“ Immunotherapy is becoming more and more popular for drug development and personalized medicine in China. A good companion diagnosis is needed to complement immunotherapy. We believe through this strategic partnership with Lucence, we will achieve better outcomes for cancer diagnosis and treatment selection for cancer patients,” said Dr. Nick Zhang, Chairman and CEO of MEDx (Suzhou) Translational Medicine.

“ The complementary strengths of Lucence and MEDx to co-develop cancer-care tests in China will ensure that patients have access to non-invasive, cost-effective, faster and better diagnosis. With our steadfast focus on reducing avoidable cancer deaths, coupled with MEDx’s deep experience and wide presence in China, we are confident that this partnership will drive better cancer care in China,” said Dr. Min-Han Tan, Founder and CEO of Lucence.

About Lucence

Lucence is a genomic medicine company founded on a vision of a world without avoidable cancer deaths. The company develops non-invasive blood tests that improve cancer detection and treatment selection. Headquartered in Singapore with offices in San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Suzhou, its services are delivered worldwide through a CLIA-certified laboratory. For more information, please visit www.lucencedx.com.

About MEDx

MEDx (Suzhou) Translational Medicine Co., Ltd. (or “MEDx”) is an innovative company providing complete solutions for precision medicine / personalized healthcare through translational science, to make improvement in life possible. With the state-of-the-art facility equipped with the most advanced technologies and multi-omics platforms as well as committed talents, MEDx offers our partners with fully integrated solutions from biomarker discovery and development, to Companion Diagnostics (CDx) product development, all the way to clinical testing and commercialization.