Exasol teams up with Looker to deliver best in-class analytics experience to customers.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exasol, the analytics database, announced today that it has joined the Looker Partner Network ecosystem. The arrangement enables customers to transform their business by providing a single source of truth for accessing and gaining insights into data.

As a member of the Looker Partner Network ecosystem, Exasol plays a critical role in the program’s mission to empower individuals and companies by offering data analytics and business insights at scale to every department. Through this collaboration, Exasol and Looker allows customers to achieve true data democratization.

“Looker is an exciting technology that is up-and-coming in the visualization and business intelligence market,” said Ricardo Arriaga, head of market and partner development, Americas, at Exasol. “We believe there is a natural customer synergy for both companies, and we are looking forward to working together to help customers work with unlimited amounts of data with unrivaled performance.”

“Across all departments, organizations are becoming increasingly more reliant on real-time data to derive business insights that help inform and make better everyday decisions,” said Erin Franz, senior alliances technology manager at Looker. “We’re thrilled to partner with Exasol as it furthers our mission to bring together the best technology and consulting companies from around the globe to help empower people through the smarter use of data.”

“We continue to build and expand our partner ecosystem with best-of-breed organizations that can deliver maximum value with our analytics database,” said Ricardo Arriaga. “Looker leverages the power of the underlying database to help customers achieve data democratization. We feel our partnership brings real value to our joint customers, as Exasol helps Looker maximize time-to-value, gain unrivalled performance and get real-time insights.”

Exasol is a Gold Sponsor at this year’s JOIN event, taking place this week in San Francisco.

About Exasol

Exasol is the analytics database. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the power to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both – and turn it into value faster, easier and more cost effectively than ever before. To learn more about Exasol please visit www.exasol.com.