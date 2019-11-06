Arlington Capital Partners’ Portfolio Company Cadence Aerospace Announces the Acquisition of B&E

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Aerospace (“Cadence” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of B&E Group’s OEM Manufacturing Division (“B&E”). B&E is a leading provider complex and difficult-to-machine engine components for aerospace and defense customers. Similar to Cadence’s existing Tell Tool and ADM facilities, B&E focuses on hard metal and complex engine components, and is headquartered in Southwick, MA (40,000 sq. ft. facility), with another 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Westfield, MA. B&E will continue to be run by Bob Quaglia and the existing management team.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said, “The acquisition of B&E builds on our investment thesis for Cadence by further expanding the Company’s exposure to extremely complex and difficult to manufacture aerospace and defense components. The combination of B&E and Cadence’s Tell Tool and ADM divisions creates one of the leading and most technologically sophisticated engine components manufacturers in the industry. Combined with Cadence’s strong position in complex structural components, this acquisition further positions Cadence as a critical leader in the aerospace and defense supply chain.”

Thomas Hutton, CEO of Cadence, said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Bob and the entire B&E management team, and further build upon the excellent work they have done in creating a successful enterprise. B&E brings a wealth of best-in-class employee talent across the board, and has a phenomenal culture that will meld together well with Cadence’s existing employees. B&E moreover has an outstanding reputation in the market and possesses excellent technical capabilities in making difficult parts. Furthermore, there are numerous opportunities to leverage Cadence’s turn-key capabilities and low cost country offerings at B&E and vice versa, which will make the combined business a more nimble and flexible organization for its customers. We look forward to partnering with the entire B&E team to drive additional growth over the coming years.”

Bilal Noor, a Vice President at Arlington Capital said, “We are extremely excited to add B&E to the Cadence family. B&E provides excellent complementary and adjacent capabilities to Cadence’s existing engine and systems focused businesses, and further enhances the combined business’ portfolio of work, with key work statements on next-generation aerospace and defense growth platforms, including the LEAP, GTF and F-135. We look forward to continuing to invest in B&E’s equipment, capabilities, and operations.”

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace is a leading provider of highly complex structural and engine components and assemblies to blue-chip aerospace and defense customers. Cadence has unique expertise in difficult-to-machine geometries as well as large, monolithic and deep-pocket 5-axis machining. Cadence is headquartered in Anaheim, California, and has seven centers of excellence across the Pacific Northwest, Southern California, Arizona, Wichita and New England, including low-cost operations in Mexico. www.cadenceaerospace.com

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com.